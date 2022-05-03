Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 28.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 50.8% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 646,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,076,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. 130,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,756. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

