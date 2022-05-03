Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $68.94 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

