Nuco.cloud (NCDT) 1-Day Volume Hits $16,899.00

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $992,051.52 and approximately $16,899.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00219601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.00428699 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,335.18 or 1.89130113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.