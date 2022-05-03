NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5,167.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NVR have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue given first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing from the prior year’s levels. The higher average price of settlements in the quarter and lower lumber prices led to the upside. The company is benefiting from a solid housing market backdrop. Also, a disciplined business model and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks add to the positives. Gross margin improved a whopping 880 basis points, buoyed by higher ASP and lower lumber prices. However, industry-wide supply chain issues and inflationary pressure are pressing concerns. Also, lack of homes and municipal delays are likely to put pressure on upcoming results.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

NVR opened at $4,432.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,620.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,096.58. NVR has a one year low of $4,224.65 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

