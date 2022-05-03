Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,531,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

