Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder bought 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

