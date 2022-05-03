Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE ORI opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after buying an additional 265,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

