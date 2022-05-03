ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,879. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

