Oppenheimer Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.81.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $351.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $335.63 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.90.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

