Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Orange from €9.00 ($9.47) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
ORAN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,743. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
