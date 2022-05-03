Orcam Financial Group Acquires Shares of 135,767 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orcam Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 7.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,368,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,180. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.