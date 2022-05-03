Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 2,000 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.53% of SeaSpine worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 12.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $4,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

SPNE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,787. The company has a market cap of $349.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

