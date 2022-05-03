Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Up 30.8% in April

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PTRS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRS. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

