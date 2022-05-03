Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Pason Systems has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

