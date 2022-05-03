Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.46. The company had a trading volume of 813,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.87. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $278.37 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

