Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.46. The company had a trading volume of 813,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.87. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $278.37 and a 1-year high of $558.97.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
