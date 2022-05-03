PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,796,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,185,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

NYSE:PRT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,283. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

