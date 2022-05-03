Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.49 Billion

Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will announce $26.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.07 billion and the highest is $31.15 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $14.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $114.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $131.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.58 billion to $92.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,562,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

