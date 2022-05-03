Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,816. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

