Piper Sandler Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $145.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,055. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

