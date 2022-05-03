Professional Fighters League Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $58,614.00 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $533,387.15 and approximately $58,614.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00453587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038909 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,936.60 or 1.90029166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

