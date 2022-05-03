PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.19)-(0.17) EPS.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PROS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 24.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.