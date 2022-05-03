Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

