Quant Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.61 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $41.61 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $93.39 or 0.00246146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.31 or 0.01890688 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.