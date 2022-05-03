Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 134,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

QUMU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $75,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 147.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

