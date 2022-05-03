Raymond James Comments on TC Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank upped their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

