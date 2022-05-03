Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2022 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – Yamana Gold was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00.

4/20/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

4/15/2022 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2022 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25.

4/6/2022 – Yamana Gold was given a new $6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2022 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

