RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.14 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.85. The stock had a trading volume of 290,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -91.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 125,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $5,080,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

