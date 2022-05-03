Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €15.50 ($16.32) target price on the energy company’s stock.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Repsol to €15.20 ($16.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.