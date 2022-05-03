Reston Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

