Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,236 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 309,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.