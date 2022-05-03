Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of HOOD opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,236.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

