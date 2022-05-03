Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wolfe Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,270 shares of company stock worth $4,295,236 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,389 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

