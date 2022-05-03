Rocket Vault-RocketX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $761,116.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00029765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

