Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Shares

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $36.30 on Tuesday, reaching $213.74. 4,013,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,709. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $210.62 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

