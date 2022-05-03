Royal Bank of Canada Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.87.

SES opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

