Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,947,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

