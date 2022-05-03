Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

SAND traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 401,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,164. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

