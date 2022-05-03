ScPrime Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.47 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $36,135.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,193,806 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.