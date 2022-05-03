Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 26.4% in April

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Searchlight Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Searchlight Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Searchlight Minerals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Searchlight Minerals (SRCH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.