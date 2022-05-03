Service Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

