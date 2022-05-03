Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Expands By 28.4%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.3 days.
OTCMKTS:JINFF remained flat at $$3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.17.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
