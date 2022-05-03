Short Interest in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Rises By 20.9%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

NYSE PICC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 11,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,849. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.