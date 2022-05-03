Short Interest in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Grows By 21.2%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Quantum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Quantum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 14,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,001. The company has a market cap of $112.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Quantum has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $9.38.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $95.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

