Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Declines By 20.8%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSSS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Research Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,180. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

