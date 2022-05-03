Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Increases By 22.8%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. SLC Agrícola has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

