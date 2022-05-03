Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Decreases By 25.0%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

