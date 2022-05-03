Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,459.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of LWSCF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

