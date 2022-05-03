Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Boosted by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.