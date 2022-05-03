SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

SmartCash (SMART) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $119,168.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

