Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 317,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,296. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

